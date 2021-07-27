Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $705.80 million for the quarter.

Quad/Graphics stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70. Quad/Graphics has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $203.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38.

In related news, CEO J Joel Quadracci bought 35,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $111,548.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,442,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,232.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

