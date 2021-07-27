Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) shares fell 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.71. 89,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,018,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.93.
Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million.
About Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN)
Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS™. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.
