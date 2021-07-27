Quálitas Controladora (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Upgraded at Barclays

Quálitas Controladora (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Quálitas Controladora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of QUCOF opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.00. Quálitas Controladora has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

QuÃ¡litas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; and provision of salvage management and marketing, and advisory and training services for investment planning and business management.

