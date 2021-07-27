Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.030-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $257 million-$259 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.62 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.020-$0.000 EPS.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.69. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion and a PE ratio of -62.13.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Qualtrics International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.83.

In related news, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $611,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $886,751.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,214 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,838. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.