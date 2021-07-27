Quant Market Capitalization Tops $1.13 Billion (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Quant coin can now be purchased for approximately $93.73 or 0.00235323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quant has traded up 37.5% against the dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and approximately $14.72 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001273 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $296.20 or 0.00743621 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

