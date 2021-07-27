Quantis Network Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Quantis Network has a market cap of $15,535.32 and approximately $5,251.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 31.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

