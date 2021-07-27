Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading Up 52.6% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 27th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $17.60 million and approximately $45,123.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 52.6% against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,226.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,288.35 or 0.05833656 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.13 or 0.01269874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.00341437 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00124791 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.97 or 0.00570974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00338484 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.48 or 0.00261255 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,509,347 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

