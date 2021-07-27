QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Position Boosted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 1,121.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,991 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 50.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at about $6,400,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 1,450.7% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 59.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $246,000. 14.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 901,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,414,521.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 52,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $1,463,090.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,164,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock worth $34,356,840 over the last three months.

QS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.64. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

