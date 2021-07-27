Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Short Interest Update

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Questor Technology stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687. Questor Technology has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.15 to C$1.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Questor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Questor Technology, Inc is a clean energy technology company that helps its clients meet their emission reduction targets. The firm manufactures and services waste gas incinerator systems, provides combustion and burner-related oilfield services as well as power generation systems. Its proprietary incinerator technology is utilized worldwide in the management of methane, hydrogen sulphide gas, volatile organic hydrocarbons, hazardous air pollutants and BTEX gases ensuring sustainable development, community acceptance and regulatory compliance.

