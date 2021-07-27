Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

QCAAF remained flat at $$0.15 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15. Quinsam Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

About Quinsam Capital

Quinsam Capital Corporation operates as a merchant banking firm in small-cap market in Canada. It primarily focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, e-sports, and cannabis markets. The company's activities include acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities, and portfolio investments.

