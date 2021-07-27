Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Up 451.7% in July

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2021

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 451.7% from the June 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QUISF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,005. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.30 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.90 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.05.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

