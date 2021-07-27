Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Up 451.7% in July

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 451.7% from the June 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QUISF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,005. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.30 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.90 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.05.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.