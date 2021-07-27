Radix (EXRD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $110.11 Million

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Radix has a market cap of $110.11 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radix has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00049947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.73 or 0.00767295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

EXRD is a coin. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

