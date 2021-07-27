Rage Fan (RAGE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $941,681.05

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 55.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded 78.1% higher against the dollar. Rage Fan has a market cap of $941,681.05 and $299,957.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00036645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00102229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00126359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,765.00 or 0.99368296 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.26 or 0.00813743 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,344,962 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars.

