Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Tops $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $25.73 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 83% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00009949 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.16 or 0.00242584 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000106 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000433 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars.

