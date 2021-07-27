Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.97. Rand Capital shares last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 421 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 22.59 and a quick ratio of 22.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 239.52% and a return on equity of 3.27%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st.

About Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

