Rapids (RPD) Trading Down 3.5% This Week

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. In the last seven days, Rapids has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Rapids coin can now be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $313,221.55 and approximately $87,043.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Rapids Coin Profile

RPD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 16,719,886 coins and its circulating supply is 10,662,577 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Rapids Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

