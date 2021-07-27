Raven Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $4.28 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 81.5% against the US dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $4.28 million and $1,654.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00037246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00104831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00128497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,533.76 or 1.01514259 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.89 or 0.00832179 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,453,302,193 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

