Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading Up 6.4% This Week

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $33,322.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,226.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,288.35 or 0.05833656 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.13 or 0.01269874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.00341437 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00124791 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.97 or 0.00570974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00338484 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.48 or 0.00261255 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

