Ravencoin Price Hits $0.0605 on Top Exchanges (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $562.12 million and approximately $45.95 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0605 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001689 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00037143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00049561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,296,585,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

