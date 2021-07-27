Raymond James Raises Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $253.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $245.00 to $253.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 78.23% from the stock’s current price.

PXD has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.04.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE:PXD traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,289. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.97. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of -49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.