Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.850-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.40 billion-$65.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.37 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$4.000 EPS.

NYSE RTX opened at $85.95 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $130.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.17.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,665 shares of company stock worth $7,244,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

