Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.850-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.40 billion-$65.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.37 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$4.000 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX stock opened at $85.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.69. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $130.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,665 shares of company stock worth $7,244,790. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.