RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.10%.
Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $468.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.93.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.
RBB Bancorp Company Profile
RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
