RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.36. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 60,444 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCMT. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 million. RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth $46,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 64.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.