RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.36. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 60,444 shares.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCMT. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth $46,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 64.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)
RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.
