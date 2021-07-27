Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Million

Analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will post $1.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $11.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $159.83 million, with estimates ranging from $22.05 million to $256.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RETA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.57.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,199,622.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,454.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 204.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $126.57 on Tuesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $186.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.44.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

