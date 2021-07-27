Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS: ADRNY):
- 7/21/2021 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 7/20/2021 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/19/2021 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/7/2021 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/14/2021 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 6/4/2021 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
ADRNY stock opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.69.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 1.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
