Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ally Financial (ALLY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY):

7/22/2021 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $59.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Ally Financial is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.13. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,478.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,422 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after buying an additional 6,310,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 140.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,929,000 after buying an additional 5,606,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $154,505,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 17,729.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Ally Financial by 346.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,340 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

