Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTX):
- 7/15/2021 – Poseida Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. "
- 7/13/2021 – Poseida Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
PSTX stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.29. 101,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,025. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.94. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86.
Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 82.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,113 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,970,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 5,129.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 304,917 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,764,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 289,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.
