Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Usio (USIO)

Usio (NASDAQ: USIO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/21/2021 – Usio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

7/17/2021 – Usio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

7/14/2021 – Usio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

7/9/2021 – Usio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Usio stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Usio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $8.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $140.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.79.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Usio had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Houston Korth Frost sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. Insiders sold 42,740 shares of company stock valued at $269,459 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Usio during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Usio during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Usio by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Usio during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Usio by 26.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

