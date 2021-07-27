Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bankinter (BKNIY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bankinter (OTCMKTS: BKNIY):

7/26/2021 – Bankinter had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/26/2021 – Bankinter was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.06 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Bankinter was given a new $5.06 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Bankinter was given a new $5.06 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Bankinter was given a new $5.06 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Bankinter was given a new $5.06 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Bankinter was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

7/19/2021 – Bankinter was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

7/13/2021 – Bankinter was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

7/12/2021 – Bankinter was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

7/7/2021 – Bankinter was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

7/1/2021 – Bankinter was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

6/30/2021 – Bankinter was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

6/7/2021 – Bankinter was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating.

5/28/2021 – Bankinter is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Bankinter had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of BKNIY stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Bankinter, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.166 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

