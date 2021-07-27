Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,050 by Jefferies Financial Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,770.83 ($101.53).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14. The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

