Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.90

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 562294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBGLY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from 8,200.00 to 8,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,009.50.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.4663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.