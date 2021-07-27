Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8,000.00.

RBGLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.4663 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

