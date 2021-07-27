Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.00

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

Several research firms recently commented on RCDTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.11.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

