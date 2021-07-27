Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Red Violet worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Red Violet by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Violet by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Red Violet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Red Violet by 68.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Violet by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 36.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Red Violet alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Red Violet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Red Violet stock opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.99 million, a P/E ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Red Violet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $28.89.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative net margin of 16.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.