Redd (RDD) One Day Volume Tops $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 27th. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,250.16 or 0.99650166 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00029603 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005839 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00067134 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 72.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00017112 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000706 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.