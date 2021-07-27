Refinable (FINE) Market Cap Hits $10.47 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Refinable has a market cap of $10.47 million and $922,135.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded up 37.1% against the dollar. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00036331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00103447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00126714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,887.16 or 0.99863617 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002611 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.79 or 0.00813923 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

