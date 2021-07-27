Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Regal Beloit has increased its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Shares of Regal Beloit stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.24. 6,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.75. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $89.76 and a 12 month high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regal Beloit will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.