Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Buys New Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,112 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,000. CVS Health accounts for about 3.3% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.34. 87,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,069,056. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.45. The stock has a market cap of $109.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,778 shares of company stock worth $19,900,601 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

