Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Buys Shares of 11,128 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.9% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $4,370,566,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,957 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,609 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,487,000 after buying an additional 1,685,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.47. 173,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,117,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.31. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.