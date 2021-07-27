Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Buys Shares of 7,469 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. Visa accounts for approximately 1.7% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $1,120,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Visa by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,340,000 after buying an additional 2,042,770 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.42. 200,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,628,520. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

