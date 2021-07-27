Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 50,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,238,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 94,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $439.66. 368,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,443,805. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $427.37. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.90 and a one year high of $442.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

