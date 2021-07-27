Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Purchases New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.9% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,189.42.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $96.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,603.68. 109,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,248,184. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,434.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

