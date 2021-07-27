Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Purchases Shares of 8,942 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 2.4% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.71. 82,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,879. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

