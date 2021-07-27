Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Takes $1.93 Million Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000. iShares Silver Trust makes up approximately 2.0% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLV traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $22.75. 1,686,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,427,238. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.77.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

