Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the June 30th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RYMDF remained flat at $$0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 9,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,956. Relay Medical has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20.

Get Relay Medical alerts:

Relay Medical Company Profile

Relay Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development of novel medical devices for in vitro diagnostics and point-of-care testing. Its platform technologies include HemoPalm and Pharmatrac. The HemoPalm develops a POCT unit-use cartridge based blood analyzer with full enterprise capabilities.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.