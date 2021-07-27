Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) PT Raised to $90.00

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) had its price objective raised by analysts at Truist from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 258.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,527. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $420.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.29.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,396.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $104,082.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

