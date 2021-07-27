Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Gap Up to $25.12

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.12, but opened at $39.11. Relmada Therapeutics shares last traded at $33.62, with a volume of 19,313 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $457.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.49.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,396.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $104,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

