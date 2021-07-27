Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNSHF. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Renishaw from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renishaw currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

RNSHF remained flat at $$63.84 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renishaw has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $97.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.64.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

