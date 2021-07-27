Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNSHF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Renishaw from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Renishaw from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Renishaw stock remained flat at $$63.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 99.75 and a beta of 0.80. Renishaw has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

